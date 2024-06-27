The area of fire on Cape Chauda in Crimea, from where Russians launched "Shaheds", has increased several times - media

The area of the fire at the military training ground at Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea increased several times yesterday, the Russian service of Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated, a comparison of satellite images for June 25 and 26 shows that "the area covered by the fire has significantly increased, as a result of which the fire has reached the buildings on the territory of the military unit.

According to a map of military facilities in Crimea published by Krym.Realii, Cape Chauda is reportedly home to Russian Army coastal and air defense positions. In addition, it was previously reported that Russia launches barrage munitions of the Shahed/Geranj type at the territory of Ukraine from here.

