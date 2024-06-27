The area of fire on Cape Chauda in Crimea, from where Russians launched "Shaheds", has increased several times - media

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 66932 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 75189 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96167 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175885 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221642 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136698 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180777 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149115 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197652 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 67000 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61816 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 75260 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76809 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96236 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5540 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9286 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14079 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35332 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37086 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The area of fire on Cape Chauda in Crimea, from where Russians launched "Shaheds", has increased several times - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30007 views

A large fire at the Russian military training ground at Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, from where Russia launches Shahed drones into Ukraine, has spread significantly overnight, media reports say.

The area of fire on Cape Chauda in Crimea, from where Russians launched "Shaheds", has increased several times - media

The area of the fire at the military training ground at Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea increased several times yesterday, the Russian service of Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated, a comparison of satellite images for June 25 and 26 shows that "the area covered by the fire has significantly increased, as a result of which the fire has reached the buildings on the territory of the military unit.

According to a map of military facilities in Crimea published by Krym.Realii, Cape Chauda is reportedly home to Russian Army coastal and air defense positions. In addition, it was previously reported that Russia launches barrage munitions of the Shahed/Geranj type at the territory of Ukraine from here.

In Crimea, a fire broke out at Cape Chauda, from where the Russians launched "Shahed" in Ukraine26.06.24, 11:01 • 22686 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Crimes and emergencies
Crimea
Ukraine
