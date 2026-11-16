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The American sixth-generation B-21 Raider bomber tested weapons for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The latest American B-21 Raider bomber dropped a non-nuclear munition for the first time at Edwards Air Force Base. The type of weapon was not disclosed.

The American sixth-generation B-21 Raider bomber tested weapons for the first time

The newest American B-21 Raider stealth bomber has conducted its first munition drop test. The U.S. military confirmed that the aircraft has moved to a new stage of testing, but kept the type of weapon used secret. Defense Express reports this, citing the U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman, writes UNN.

Details

The test took place at Edwards Air Force Base in California. It is known that the bomber dropped a conventional, meaning non-nuclear, munition. The U.S. military did not disclose its name, characteristics, or the test results.

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General Ken Wilsbach said that the test confirms the successful development of the B-21 Raider program.

What is known about the capabilities of the B-21 Raider

Preparation for the test included thousands of hours of computer modeling using a digital twin of the aircraft. This made it possible to calculate the munition's flight trajectory in advance and accelerate weapons integration.

The B-21 Raider is being developed to carry out strikes over long distances, including in conditions of powerful enemy air defenses. Its creation is of particular importance to the United States in the context of a possible confrontation with China.

In the future, the bomber may carry a wide range of weapons, including nuclear munitions, bunker-buster bombs, and various types of missiles.

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Stepan Haftko

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