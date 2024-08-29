The AMCU has fined two companies almost UAH 700 thousand for collusion at the auction for the sale of Ukrspirt property

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127758 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132538 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217984 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163597 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159154 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209023 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112671 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196369 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105223 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 89342 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107614 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104451 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 76954 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 62613 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217985 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196369 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222746 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210438 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 43387 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 62438 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154176 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153172 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157095 views
The AMCU has fined two companies almost UAH 700 thousand for collusion at the auction for the sale of Ukrspirt property

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39322 views

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has fined two LLCs UAH 679,998 for collusion at the auction for the sale of property of the State Enterprise “Ukrspirt”. The AMCU also fined VELDU LLC UAH 510,984 for unfair competition.

On Thursday, August 29, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine fined two limited liability companies UAH 679,998 for collusion at an auction for the sale of property of the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt. This was stated by the chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Pavlo Kyrylenko, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about GRINFIL LTD and WIND DANCE LLC (renamed to DANCE LTD), which in 2022 took part in the auction for the sale of certain property of the Stadnytsia site of the State Enterprise "Ukrspyrt", which was held by the Regional Office of the State Property Fund of Ukraine in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. The amount of the contract concluded with Greenfield Ltd. as a result of the auction was UAH 81,744,000 including VAT

- Kyrylenko said. 

According to him, during the investigation of the case, the Committee found that the said business entities coordinated their behavior to eliminate competition between them during the auction.

The Committee proved that the Defendants jointly conducted business activities and knowingly agreed on the results of the auction.

As a result, WIND DANCE LLC, having offered the highest price offer of UAH 106,000,000 (excluding VAT), refused to sign the contract, and the privatization authority concluded an agreement with GREENFIELD LLC.

Addendum

In addition, the Committee fined VELDU LLC for unfair competition in the form of discrediting KRS TRADE LLC.

According to Kyrylenko, both companies sold products of the Chinese company VEAYE in Ukraine. However, VELDU LLC distributed a statement among its customers that KRS TRADE allegedly sells fake and counterfeit goods, forges customs documents using fictitious product manufacturer's articles.

This led to reputational and financial losses of KRS TRADE, for which the violator of competition law, VELDA LLC, was fined UAH 510 thousand 984  

- summarized the head of the AMCU. 

Recall

According to the State Audit Service of Ukraine, Ukrspyrt, the largest state-owned enterprise on the Ukrainian market, has completely ceased production activities since April 2023 and has a multimillion-dollar debt to the state budget and other creditors.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics

