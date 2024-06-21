The Air Force warned about a high-speed target on Kryvyi Rih, audible sounds of explosions reported in the city

The air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the high-speed integral Kryvyi Rih, the city reported audible sounds of explosions, writes UNN.

Details

"High-speed target on Kryvyi Rih!"- reported in the PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

"The sounds of explosions can be heard in Kryvyi Rih, "Suspilne later reported.

In some regions, including Dnepropetrovsk, there is an air alert.

The Air Force warned about a high-speed target from Kharkiv region in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region