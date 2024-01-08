The Air Force reported the landing of enemy fighters

At 8:07 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported the landing of enemy fighters, UNN reports .

"Landing of MiG-31K fighters," the statement said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Air Force aircraft spotted four enemy fighters in the air from the Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region. These aircraft are capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles.

We would like to add that during the morning air raid alert, explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia. Kharkiv and regional authorities have already confirmed a number of strikes on the regional center and the region. There are wounded.