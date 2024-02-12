"The aggressor must pay": Kuleba welcomes EU decision to use profits from frozen russian assets for Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101555 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128243 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129534 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171065 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275227 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177792 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167000 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148713 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244013 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101265 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83237 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 79841 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92263 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32548 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275227 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244013 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229236 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254688 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240602 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 740 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128243 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103567 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103721 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120030 views
"The aggressor must pay": Kuleba welcomes EU decision to use profits from frozen russian assets for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30815 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister thanked international partners for paving the way for the use of funds from frozen russian assets to help Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked international partners for the decision that paves the way for the use of proceeds from frozen assets of the russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kuleba's page on the social network X.

Details

The Foreign Minister welcomed the decision of the European Council and called for further steps to use them in practice in favor of Ukraine

Ukraine is ready to continue working with partners to achieve our ultimate goal of making russian assets available to Ukraine. The aggressor must pay

- the post says.

Recall

On February 12, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision that brings closer the creation of a mechanism for using the excess profits of frozen russian assets in the EU for the benefit of Ukraine.

Everything should be confiscated and work to protect against terror: Zelensky on frozen assets of Russia07.02.24, 22:10 • 32764 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising