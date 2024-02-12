"The aggressor must pay": Kuleba welcomes EU decision to use profits from frozen russian assets for Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked international partners for the decision that paves the way for the use of proceeds from frozen assets of the russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kuleba's page on the social network X.

Details

The Foreign Minister welcomed the decision of the European Council and called for further steps to use them in practice in favor of Ukraine

Ukraine is ready to continue working with partners to achieve our ultimate goal of making russian assets available to Ukraine. The aggressor must pay - the post says.

Recall

On February 12, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision that brings closer the creation of a mechanism for using the excess profits of frozen russian assets in the EU for the benefit of Ukraine.

