The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles are becoming more active in the country's airspace. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the north of Sumy region, enemy UAVs were spotted moving southwest, as well as in Kharkiv region, where drones were observed in the north and south, heading south. Similar signals are coming from Cherkasy region, where drones are changing course to the west or northwest.

There is also information about the movement of enemy UAVs in the Kyiv region, in particular in the southwest and central part, where the direction of movement of enemy equipment is directed to the west or southwest.

Another threat arose in Vinnytsia region, where drones are moving northeast in the southeast and central part of the region, as well as in Mykolaiv region, where enemy vehicles are moving north.

Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed