Thailand considers restrictions on mango exports due to russian tourists

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22444 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 77911 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54049 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 236954 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182456 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225209 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250248 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156133 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371855 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26207 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 77911 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 236956 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 190103 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208101 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14983 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23575 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23897 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 57385 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Thailand considers restrictions on mango exports due to russian tourists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37191 views

Thailand is considering restricting mango exports due to complaints from locals that russian tourists take too much fruit out of the country.

Thailand considers restrictions on mango exports due to russian tourists

Thailand is considering restrictions on the export of mangoes because of russian tourists. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Thailand is considering imposing restrictions on the export of mangoes, especially because of russian tourists.

Residents of Phuket are the most active in complaining about the tourists. They expressed their dissatisfaction by posting photos from the airport on social media, showing russians taking out rare fruits in boxes in animal carriers and other hand luggage.

It was also noted that this practice could lead to higher mango prices due to foreign demand.

Add

Local residents called for restrictions on the export of fruit for foreigners, calling the visitors "bad people".

Thailand to ban recreational use of cannabis07.02.24, 00:30 • 25576 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyEconomyNews of the World
Thailand
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14