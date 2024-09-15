Terrorists struck 275 times in Zaporizhzhya region: 3 dead

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115529 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118078 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192378 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150355 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151042 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142119 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195258 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184383 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104990 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50222 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 76904 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73153 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 47492 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54127 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195258 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184383 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211338 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199667 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148447 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147811 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143005 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159481 views
Terrorists struck 275 times in Zaporizhzhya region: 3 dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52093 views

The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 275 times, using aircraft, drones, MLRS and artillery. The shelling killed three people aged 41, 59 and 61, and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.

The invaders struck 275 times in Zaporizhzhya region, killing 3 people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the occupants conducted 9 air strikes on Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Gulyaypole, Rivnopillia, Verkhnya Tersa and Malynivka. 141 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

Robotine and Gulyaypole also came under 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Another 120 artillery strikes were made on Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Novopavlivka.

In addition, there were 15 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Sadly, three people  aged 41, 59 and 61 were killed.

Three employees of an agricultural enterprise in Zaporizhzhia killed by russian shelling14.09.24, 18:35 • 49004 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

