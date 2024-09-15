Terrorists struck 275 times in Zaporizhzhya region: 3 dead

The invaders struck 275 times in Zaporizhzhya region, killing 3 people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the occupants conducted 9 air strikes on Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Gulyaypole, Rivnopillia, Verkhnya Tersa and Malynivka. 141 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

Robotine and Gulyaypole also came under 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Another 120 artillery strikes were made on Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Novopavlivka.

In addition, there were 15 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Sadly, three people aged 41, 59 and 61 were killed.

