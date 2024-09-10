Terrorists shelled 15 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region 314 times: infrastructure damaged

The occupiers fired at 15 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 314 times per day. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Air strikes targeted Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Lobkove, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Bilohirya, with 15 air strikes in total.

149 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka.

Three attacks with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) hit Orikhiv and Novodanylivka, and 147 artillery shelling hit Prymorske, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Staroukrainka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka.

As a result of the shelling, 19 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were recorded. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

