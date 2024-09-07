Occupants shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 265 times

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118343 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120927 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197241 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152909 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152566 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142790 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197813 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112415 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186589 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90194 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66444 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 45688 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74372 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52210 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197241 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197814 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213398 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201544 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 8442 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149641 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148894 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152994 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143926 views
Occupants shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 265 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101096 views

Over the past day, Russian troops conducted 265 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Aviation, UAVs, MLRS, and artillery were used, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

During the day, the occupiers shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region 265 times.  This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops carry out an air strike on Malaya Tokmachka.

  • 113 UAVs of various modifications attacked Prymorske, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Poltavka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka.
  • Gulyaypole, Novodanilivka and Poltavka were hit by 6 MLRS attacks.  
  • 145 artillery shellings were made on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Poltavka and Zelene. 

There were 12 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

IAEA Head Grossi visits Zaporizhzhya NPP: what is known04.09.24, 22:10 • 93776 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

