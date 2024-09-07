Occupants shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 265 times

During the day, the occupiers shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region 265 times. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops carry out an air strike on Malaya Tokmachka.

113 UAVs of various modifications attacked Prymorske, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Poltavka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka.

Gulyaypole, Novodanilivka and Poltavka were hit by 6 MLRS attacks.

145 artillery shellings were made on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Poltavka and Zelene.

There were 12 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

