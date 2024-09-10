Terrorists conduct active assault on Lysivka - DeepState

On the front line, the occupiers are conducting active assault operations on Lysivka from Novohrodivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff, high intensity of combat actions remains in the Pokrovske sector, thus the number of combat engagements increased to 33. Terrorists continue to advance on the positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroyitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka.

Terrorists advance in New York and Prechystivka, Donetsk region - DeepState