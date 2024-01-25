ukenru
Tennis player Yastremska is our pride - the head of Odesa Regional Athletic Association supported the athlete after her failure in the semifinals of the tournament

Tennis player Yastremska is our pride - the head of Odesa Regional Athletic Association supported the athlete after her failure in the semifinals of the tournament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30180 views

Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska lost in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open, but received support from the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, for her impressive dedication and strength of spirit.

Oleh Kiper , head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, supported tennis player Diana Yastremska, who was defeated in the semifinals of the Australian Open-2024, UNN reports.

The 23-year-old athlete made history by reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. Today, she lost to her opponent, but this setback is just a step on the way to a great victory. Her dedication, strength of spirit, and tireless desire to improve are impressive and serve as an inspiration to others. Odesa region is proud of you, Diana! 

- Kiper wrote.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska lost in the semifinals of the Australian Open-2024 to Chinese player Qin Wen Zheng in two sets and dropped out of the tournament. The match lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes, with the Ukrainian tennis player taking a medical timeout twice and leaving the court twice. The match ended with a score of 4:6, 4:6 in favor of the Chinese representative.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports

