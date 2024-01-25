Tennis player Yastremska is our pride - the head of Odesa Regional Athletic Association supported the athlete after her failure in the semifinals of the tournament

Oleh Kiper , head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, supported tennis player Diana Yastremska, who was defeated in the semifinals of the Australian Open-2024, UNN reports.

The 23-year-old athlete made history by reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. Today, she lost to her opponent, but this setback is just a step on the way to a great victory. Her dedication, strength of spirit, and tireless desire to improve are impressive and serve as an inspiration to others. Odesa region is proud of you, Diana! - Kiper wrote.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska lost in the semifinals of the Australian Open-2024 to Chinese player Qin Wen Zheng in two sets and dropped out of the tournament. The match lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes, with the Ukrainian tennis player taking a medical timeout twice and leaving the court twice. The match ended with a score of 4:6, 4:6 in favor of the Chinese representative.