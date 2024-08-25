Telegram instead of Telegram: Ukrposhta announced the resumption of the service and announced the cost

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42014 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135367 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232015 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169369 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162490 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147142 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216084 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112858 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202811 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43309 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 46906 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 40055 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104802 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100326 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232015 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216084 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202811 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216383 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100326 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104802 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157052 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159731 views
Telegram instead of Telegram: Ukrposhta announced the resumption of the service and announced the cost

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22092 views

“Ukrposhta resumes accepting and sending telegrams due to possible malfunctions of Telegram channels, Smelyansky said. According to him, the cost of 1 word in Ukrainian or English is 1 hryvnia, while Russian-language telegrams are not accepted.

"Ukrposhta resumes receiving and sending telegrams. This is how Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky reacted to possible malfunctions of the Telegram channels, UNN reports.

"Due to possible malfunctions in the operation of the TV channels and in order to ensure high-quality information about the events, Ukrposhta resumes receiving and sending telegrams," Smelyansky said.

According to him, the cost of 1 word in Ukrainian or English is 1 hryvnia. Russian-language telegrams will not be accepted for forwarding according to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

"Telegrams are delivered every day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week, without a lunch break," Smelyansky summarized.

Ukraine may introduce stricter regulation of Telegram25.08.24, 17:36 • 20394 views

Recall

On August 24, the founder of the social network Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France. The businessman was detained around 8 p.m. (21:00 Kyiv time) when he was getting off his private jet on the runway of Le Bourget airport. The Telegram founder was accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman. It is noted that Durov arrived directly from  Azerbaijan. A search warrant was issued for him. TF-1 reported that Durov faces up to 20 years in prison.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies

Contact us about advertising