Telegram instead of Telegram: Ukrposhta announced the resumption of the service and announced the cost

"Ukrposhta resumes receiving and sending telegrams. This is how Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky reacted to possible malfunctions of the Telegram channels, UNN reports.

"Due to possible malfunctions in the operation of the TV channels and in order to ensure high-quality information about the events, Ukrposhta resumes receiving and sending telegrams," Smelyansky said.

According to him, the cost of 1 word in Ukrainian or English is 1 hryvnia. Russian-language telegrams will not be accepted for forwarding according to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

"Telegrams are delivered every day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week, without a lunch break," Smelyansky summarized.

Ukraine may introduce stricter regulation of Telegram

Recall

On August 24, the founder of the social network Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France. The businessman was detained around 8 p.m. (21:00 Kyiv time) when he was getting off his private jet on the runway of Le Bourget airport. The Telegram founder was accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman. It is noted that Durov arrived directly from Azerbaijan. A search warrant was issued for him. TF-1 reported that Durov faces up to 20 years in prison.