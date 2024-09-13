Teeth sawn off and nails pulled out: 25 torture chambers set up by Russians discovered in Kharkiv region

Law enforcement officers have discovered 25 torture chambers in Kharkiv region that were set up by Russians during the occupation of the region. The day before, a team from the International Criminal Court , accompanied by prosecutors, inspected the torture chambers. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN .

Details

Spartak Borysenko, head of the department for combating crimes committed in the context of armed conflict at the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, told the ICC that prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, had discovered 25 torture chambers in Kharkiv region.

The detainees were reportedly subjected to torture, physical, psychological and sexual violence. People were hardly fed and given only industrial water to drink. Teeth were cut down, wrists were tied and people's bodies were lifted into the air using a crane with a metal hook, nails were pulled out, electric shocks were applied through wires tied to different parts of the body, and people were beaten with rubber sticks.

We are reviewing and investigating each case, working with the victims to ensure that Russia is held accountable for its abuse of people - emphasized Spartak Borysenko.

As part of a broader investigation into Russian crimes committed in Ukraine, ICC prosecutors are collecting and analyzing evidence of torture of civilians in Kharkiv region.

“Our fruitful cooperation with the ICC continues. The focus should be on criminals at all levels, for whom there is sufficient evidence to bring them to justice, regardless of rank or position. We are doing everything possible to ensure that criminals are brought to justice. All of them. And it will happen. It's just a matter of time,” emphasized Yuriy Belousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict, Office of the Prosecutor General .

