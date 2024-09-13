Teeth sawn off and nails pulled out: 25 torture chambers set up by Russians discovered in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Teeth sawn off and nails pulled out: 25 torture chambers set up by Russians discovered in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15572 views

Law enforcement officers found 25 torture chambers in the Kharkiv region set up by Russians during the occupation. The detainees were subjected to severe torture, including cutting teeth, pulling out nails, and electric shocks.

Law enforcement officers have discovered 25 torture chambers in Kharkiv region that were set up by Russians during the occupation of the region. The day before, a team from the International Criminal Court , accompanied by prosecutors, inspected the torture chambers. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN

Details

Spartak Borysenko, head of the department for combating crimes committed in the context of armed conflict at the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, told the ICC that prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, had discovered 25 torture chambers in Kharkiv region. 

The detainees were reportedly subjected to torture, physical, psychological and sexual violence. People were hardly fed and given only industrial water to drink. Teeth were cut down, wrists were tied and people's bodies were lifted into the air using a crane with a metal hook, nails were pulled out, electric shocks were applied through wires tied to different parts of the body, and people were beaten with rubber sticks. 

We are reviewing and investigating each case, working with the victims to ensure that Russia is held accountable for its abuse of people

Russia blows up occupiers involved in torture in the occupied territories of Ukraine: DIU details the operation12.09.24, 16:12 • 16770 views

As part of a broader investigation into Russian crimes committed in Ukraine, ICC prosecutors are collecting and analyzing evidence of torture of civilians in Kharkiv region. 

“Our fruitful cooperation with the ICC continues. The focus should be on criminals at all levels, for whom there is sufficient evidence to bring them to justice, regardless of rank or position. We are doing everything possible to ensure that criminals are brought to justice. All of them. And it will happen. It's just a matter of time,” emphasized Yuriy Belousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict, Office of the Prosecutor General .

UN: Ukrainian prisoners of war suffer months of torture in Russian captivity15.03.24, 12:27 • 27410 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising