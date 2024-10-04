Technical failure causes delays and cancellations at Frankfurt Airport

At Frankfurt Airport in Germany, massive flight delays and cancellations were reported due to a technical failure, UNN reports citing Bild.

Details

"A technical malfunction in Germany's air traffic control system has caused serious problems at Frankfurt Airport. As reported on the website of the airport operator Fraport, many flights are now delayed or canceled altogether," the publication writes.

German Air Traffic Control reported a failure in the data exchange system. As of now, the problem has been resolved, but the agency did not provide any further information.

Addendum

The newspaper notes that the day before, a line of people stretched across the building and reached two kilometers at Munich Airport. Many passengers missed their flights because of the long wait. The airport administration warned that this weekend, due to the end of the Oktoberfest, the situation could be repeated.

Against this backdrop, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr called Munich's airport the worst in Europe. According to him, flight delays and staff shortages are quite normal there.