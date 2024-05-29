ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35417 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100148 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143471 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148161 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243459 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172761 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164318 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148148 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221912 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112999 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73933 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109829 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32936 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46360 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81148 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243459 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234216 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221237 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 35417 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23889 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29451 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109829 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112418 views
Teachers from distant regions of the russian Federation, who do not even speak russian well, are brought to the occupied Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov

Teachers from distant regions of the russian Federation, who do not even speak russian well, are brought to the occupied Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov

 • 35759 views

Due to the lack of local teachers, who massively refuse to work in the occupation, Russians bring teachers from remote regions of the russian federation who do not speak Russian well.

Because teachers in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region did not agree to teach in the occupation schools, russians are bringing in teachers en masse from various remote regions of russia. Even people who do not speak russian well come. The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Because our residents did not agree to work, the enemy is bringing in their teachers en masse. They work mostly on a rotational basis. They come to the temporarily occupied territories for a month, two months at most. They come from different remote regions of russia. Even people who do not speak Russian well, let alone Ukrainian, come and try to teach something 

- Fedorov said.

He added that propaganda has become the basis of teaching in schools in the temporarily occupied territories. Children are told a false story, taught to respect the russian occupiers, trained for conscription, to fly drones, and agitated to join their public organizations.

Recall

The occupiers appoint unqualified personnel such as laboratory assistants and cleaners as directors of educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories due to the lack of qualified teachers willing to work there.

Schools in 6 frontline regions of Ukraine will be provided with gadgets with unique content for learning Ukrainian05.04.24, 14:45 • 62842 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov

