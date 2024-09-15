Syrskyi: We are working to extend the period of basic military training

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has announced an extension of the basic general military training. The corresponding project will be launched in October-November this year. Syrskyi announced this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syrsky, he held a working meeting with the heads of military command and control bodies in charge of training, as well as combat brigade commanders and heads of training centers to ensure the quality of training for Ukrainian soldiers.

We discussed the problematic issues that affect the quality of military training and developed ways to solve them. We also considered ways to improve training programs. Instructors play a key role in the quality of training. Therefore, we pay maximum attention to attracting motivated instructors with combat experience. We are also considering the possibility of establishing a School of Instructors, which will be the main and only source of well-trained instructors. We are working to increase the duration of basic general military training. The project will be launched in October-November this year. We continue to work on improving the quality of training at training centers, - Syrsky added.

Addendum

The law on strengthening mobilization, which came into force on May 18, provides for the introduction of basic general military training instead of conscription, which will be conducted in higher military educational institutions, military training units of higher education institutions, training units (centers) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, etc.

Basic Combined Arms Training is conducted with the aim of providing citizens of Ukraine with a military specialty, skills and abilities necessary to fulfill their constitutional duty to protect the Homeland, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, - the law says.

According to the law, it should start on September 1, 2025.

Public organizations and associations, including public associations of war veterans, will be involved in conducting basic general military training.

Such training will be included in the curricula of higher education institutions of all forms of ownership as a separate discipline. It will be available to men aged 18 to 25 who are found fit. Women - voluntarily.

The period of basic military service will be up to 5 months in peacetime, of which up to three months will be spent on basic general military training, and up to two months on specialized training.

And during martial law - for up to three months, of which at least one month is spent on basic general military training, and up to two months on professional training.

During martial law , the term of military service for Ukrainian citizens who have received medical and/or psychological education and who are enlisted for military service under a contract for positions in medical and psychological fields of activity is 1 year, - the law says.

The government approved the procedure for conducting basic general military training for Ukrainian citizens who are pursuing higher education and police officers.