Syrske: in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, the enemy concentrated the largest number of its assault units from 8 brigades

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 41852 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135341 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140648 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231973 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169349 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162481 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147135 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112858 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202794 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43129 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 46730 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 39840 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104774 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100302 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231966 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216056 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228981 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216365 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100295 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104768 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157050 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155888 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159727 views
Actual
Syrske: in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, the enemy concentrated the largest number of its assault units from 8 brigades

Syrske: in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, the enemy concentrated the largest number of its assault units from 8 brigades

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28505 views

The enemy is conducting active offensives along the entire frontline, focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where fierce fighting has been going on for several months, and the Russian army has concentrated the largest number of its assault units from 8 brigades in these areas.

The enemy is conducting active offensives along virtually the entire frontline.  The main efforts are focused on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.  Fighting is underway in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Klishchiyivka and Kalynivka. In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to advance.  This was reported on Wednesday by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky, UNN reported.

Details

Syrsky said that he had been working for several days in a row in military units that are defending the hottest spots on the Eastern Front.

According to him, the enemy continues to conduct active offensives of varying intensity along virtually the entire frontline. The enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Here, according to Golovkov, the Russian army has concentrated the largest number of its assault units from eight strike brigades.

Fierce fighting in these areas has been going on for several months now, and our soldiers have been bravely holding back the enemy's advance

- Syrsky said.

According to him, fighting continues in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Klishchiyivka and Kalynivka. The enemy is trying to capture these settlements to expand the geography of its advance towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The enemy unsuccessfully storms Bilohorivka, which has become an eloquent example of the resilience of the Ukrainian army in Luhansk region.

The enemy is also "rushing to Siversk from two directions, but each time rolls back, leaving the corpses of its soldiers," the chief said. 

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy is conducting unsuccessful actions, trying to advance deep into our combat formations and create a so-called "security belt".

According to Syrsky, the enemy is "bogged down" in Vovchansk, despite the forces and means involved, which are constantly replenished by units from other areas.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the aggressor is conducting offensive actions in the areas of Staromayorske and Robotyne, but without success.

In the area of Krynka, fighting continued to hold the bridgehead and control the islands, with no significant changes in the situation and position of the parties.

Syrsky pointed out that in these circumstances, it is very important to hold the occupied borders and positions, prevent a breakthrough of the defense, and maximize the destruction of enemy manpower and equipment.

To this end, efforts are being made to improve the quality of training with units undergoing combat coordination, which includes practicing combating and protecting against enemy drones, moving on the battlefield, using electronic warfare equipment, evacuating the wounded, and many other issues that are relevant in modern combat.

The terrorist country lost 980 servicemen per day12.06.24, 06:55 • 33883 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising