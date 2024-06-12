The enemy is conducting active offensives along virtually the entire frontline. The main efforts are focused on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Fighting is underway in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Klishchiyivka and Kalynivka. In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to advance. This was reported on Wednesday by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky, UNN reported.

Details

Syrsky said that he had been working for several days in a row in military units that are defending the hottest spots on the Eastern Front.

According to him, the enemy continues to conduct active offensives of varying intensity along virtually the entire frontline. The enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Here, according to Golovkov, the Russian army has concentrated the largest number of its assault units from eight strike brigades.

Fierce fighting in these areas has been going on for several months now, and our soldiers have been bravely holding back the enemy's advance - Syrsky said.

According to him, fighting continues in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Klishchiyivka and Kalynivka. The enemy is trying to capture these settlements to expand the geography of its advance towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The enemy unsuccessfully storms Bilohorivka, which has become an eloquent example of the resilience of the Ukrainian army in Luhansk region.

The enemy is also "rushing to Siversk from two directions, but each time rolls back, leaving the corpses of its soldiers," the chief said.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy is conducting unsuccessful actions, trying to advance deep into our combat formations and create a so-called "security belt".

According to Syrsky, the enemy is "bogged down" in Vovchansk, despite the forces and means involved, which are constantly replenished by units from other areas.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the aggressor is conducting offensive actions in the areas of Staromayorske and Robotyne, but without success.

In the area of Krynka, fighting continued to hold the bridgehead and control the islands, with no significant changes in the situation and position of the parties.

Syrsky pointed out that in these circumstances, it is very important to hold the occupied borders and positions, prevent a breakthrough of the defense, and maximize the destruction of enemy manpower and equipment.

To this end, efforts are being made to improve the quality of training with units undergoing combat coordination, which includes practicing combating and protecting against enemy drones, moving on the battlefield, using electronic warfare equipment, evacuating the wounded, and many other issues that are relevant in modern combat.

The terrorist country lost 980 servicemen per day