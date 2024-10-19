Switzerland supports EU sanctions against Russia, but not in full - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The Swiss government has not fully accepted the EU sanctions package against Russia. The country remains committed to sanctions against Moscow, but has reservations about the wording of some provisions.
The Swiss government has decided not to fully accept the European Union's package of sanctions against Russia. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
At the same time, officials of the country said that "Switzerland is unequivocally committed to sanctions against Moscow.
As Western governments try to deprive Russia of the ability to finance the war against Ukraine, US officials are pressing Switzerland to do more. The goal is to close loopholes, given Switzerland's role as a global financial and commodity trading hub.
Switzerland expands sanctions against Russia: Includes ban on diamonds21.08.24, 21:24 • 56639 views
The state secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the department that oversees the sanctions regime in Switzerland, said the decision not to fully introduce the EU sanctions package "is not politically motivated".
According to the government, the rejection was caused by the wording that requires companies "to the best of their abilities" to prevent circumvention of sanctions through their subsidiaries.
"It will be quite unclear for companies what measures they should take," SECO commented, adding that the government will consider the possibility of adopting an updated version of the regulation.
Switzerland plans to allocate 5 billion francs for Ukraine's reconstruction17.10.24, 17:04 • 14960 views