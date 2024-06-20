Switzerland and Scotland draw at Euro 2024

Switzerland and Scotland drew in the second round of the group stage of the European Championship in Germany. The match of Group A in Cologne ended with a score of 1:1. this is reported by AP, reports UNN.

Details

In the final round on June 23, the Swiss will play with the Germans, and the Scots – with the Hungarians.

From each group, the top two teams advance to the playoffs. Also, the top four third-placed teams will qualify for the 1/8 finals.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Germans advanced from Group A to the playoffs with six points. Switzerland has second place and four points, Scotland has third place and one point, and the Hungarians close the quartet (0).

