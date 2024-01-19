Sweden buys the latest mobile short-range air defense systems

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defense Procurement Agency for the production of new MSHORAD air defense systems. This is reported by the company's press service, UNN reports.

It is noted that the mobile short-range air defense system MSHORAD consists of an armored vehicle with a launcher with three RBS-70 NG missiles ready to fire on the roof.

RBS-70 NG missiles are designed to destroy low-flying targets and provide interception capability at a range of up to 9 km and an altitude of up to 4 km

Along with the mobile launcher, MSHORAD includes the Giraffe 1X mobile radar station, which provides the ability to search for airborne targets.

According to the signed contract, Saab will start its implementation in 2024 with the delivery to be completed in 2026.

The value of the order is estimated at USD 20.6 million. The contract also includes logistical support for equipment, training, and related infrastructure.

