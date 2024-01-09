ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

UNN Lite
Sweden to contribute approximately $5 million to NATO fund to help Ukraine

Sweden to contribute approximately $5 million to NATO fund to help Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28752 views

Sweden will contribute SEK 50 million to the NATO fund to help Ukraine. The money will be used for military equipment, fuel and medicine.

Sweden will contribute 50 million Swedish kronor (about $5 million) to the NATO assistance fund to support Ukraine. The aid will be used to purchase, among other things, military equipment, medicines and fuel. This was reported by the press service of the Swedish government, UNN writes. 

Details 

As noted, the NATO assistance fund for Ukraine will receive 50 million Swedish kronor. The money will be used to support projects that lack funding, such as the purchase of defense equipment, fuel, medicine and demining equipment. 

Sweden will also donate SEK 5 million to the NATO Defense Capacity Building Trust Fund for Moldova. The money will be used to purchase equipment, train and support reforms.

Another SEK 5 million will be provided to Georgia. The money will be used for projects in areas such as crisis management, cybersecurity and intelligence sharing. 

Addendum

In December, Sweden agreed to provide Ukraine with a winter aid package to support civilian infrastructure worth 124 million euros. 

Sweden will stop helping Mali because of its support for Russia's war against Ukraine05.01.24, 17:09 • 24692 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

