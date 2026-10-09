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Svitolina to return to the top six of the WTA world rankings for the first time in five years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Elina Svitolina has secured sixth place in the WTA rankings after reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament in Beijing. The last time she was sixth was in October 2021.

Svitolina to return to the top six of the WTA world rankings for the first time in five years

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has guaranteed herself a rise to No. 6 in the WTA world rankings after reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament in Beijing. This is the Ukrainian's highest position in the past five years. Suspilne Sport reports, writes UNN.

Details

At the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, Svitolina defeated American representative Ann Li in two sets and reached the quarterfinals of the competition for the fifth time this season.

Before the start of the tournament, the Ukrainian was ranked seventh in the world with 4,809 points. After victories over Katerina Siniakova, Maria Sakkari and Ann Li, her live ranking tally rose to 5,024 points.

Svitolina's best result in the past five years

The Ukrainian's rise was guaranteed after Czech player Karolina Muchova lost to Nikola Bartunkova. Now none of the tennis players remaining in the tournament will be able to overtake Svitolina in the battle for sixth place.

Ukraine's women's tennis team won the "silver" at the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time28.09.26, 10:49 • 3991 view

The last time Elina held this position was at the end of October 2021. The highest achievement of her career remains third place in the world rankings, which she first reached in September 2017.

In 2026, Svitolina has already won two titles—at tournaments in Auckland and Rome, reached the final in Dubai, and played in the Australian Open semifinals for the first time.

The Ukrainian will play her next match in Beijing on October 9 against China's Zheng Qinwen.

Svitolina advances to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in China07.10.26, 19:15 • 3794 views

Stepan Haftko

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