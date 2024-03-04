Svitolina retains her place in the top 20, while Yastremska and Kostiuk rise in the WTA rankings
Kyiv • UNN
Elina Svitolina retained her 17th place in the WTA rankings, while Diana Yastremska and Marta Kostiuk improved their positions, moving up 2 positions to 31 and 32, respectively.
Details
Svitolina retained her 17th place in the updated WTA rankings of the world's best tennis players.
Diana Yastremska and Marta Kostiuk improved their positions. Yastremska moved up two places to 31st, while Marta Kostiuk also moved up two positions to 32nd.
Angelina Kalinina remained 35th, and Lesya Tsurenko dropped one place to 37th.
