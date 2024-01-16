Suzuki will shut down its plant in Hungary for a week due to logistics disruptions across the Red Sea

The Suzuki automotive company is suspending the operation of its car assembly plant in Hungary for a week due to logistics disruptions caused by the situation in the Red Sea. This was reported by the Nikkei newspaper, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, this was caused by disruptions in the supply of parts made in Japan, including engines, to the company, which is related to the actions of the Houthis, who, after the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, threatened not to allow Israeli-affiliated ships to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Suzuki's assembly plant in Hungary produced 142 thousand vehicles last year. It produces Vitara and S-Cross crossover models. The company's operations were suspended from January 15 to 21.

Context

After the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, Yemeni Houthis announced that they would strike Israeli territory and would not allow ships associated with Israel to pass through the Red Sea until the operation in the Palestinian enclave is terminated.

