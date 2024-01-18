Supreme Court decision in the case of former FSB agent Shepelev may be a beacon for other judges - Ukrainian Helsinki Union

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103328 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113605 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143917 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140408 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177727 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172218 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178298 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167307 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148889 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103319 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284880 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252086 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237169 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262340 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67811 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143910 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107477 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107430 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123499 views
Supreme Court decision in the case of former FSB agent Shepelev may be a beacon for other judges - Ukrainian Helsinki Union

Supreme Court decision in the case of former FSB agent Shepelev may be a beacon for other judges - Ukrainian Helsinki Union

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24967 views

Oleksandr Pavlichenko, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, believes that the Supreme Court's decision in the case of former FSB agent Shepelev can be a beacon for other judges

The Supreme Court's ruling in the case of the escape from custody of former FSB agent Alexander Shepelev, accused of a series of contract killings and high treason, will not become a model, but it can serve as a beacon for judges in other cases. When it is convenient for them. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by lawyer, executive director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union Oleksandr Pavlichenko.

As reported, the Supreme Court panel changed Shepelev's sentence in the case of escape from custody and tried to release him. 

It (the decision - ed.) can become a lighthouse when it is convenient for execution and when the judge hesitates. Firstly, he must be familiar with it, and secondly, the judge and his position, who will be making the decision, must have some hesitation, not be convinced that he is making the right decision. So, when he has this hesitation, and he looks at the arguments of different parties, including the arguments of the Supreme Court, it can work for him

- Pavlichenko said.

At the same time, he said, the specifics of Ukrainian judicial proceedings are that there is no clear study of the Supreme Court's decisions. "One should not expect that one or more decisions of the Supreme Court will lead to a model of decision-making or how to interpret, say, a particular provision in a category of cases. This is also somewhat related to a certain politicization of decisions made by courts of different instances. Unfortunately, we have this issue here. Therefore, we will say that it all depends on the time, place and participants in the process when this decision is made," Pavlichenko said.

He added that the Supreme Court makes decisions for the present and in the context of a particular situation, rather than to set a precedent that will work in 5 or 10 years.

Judges Viacheslav Marynych, Volodymyr Korol and Alla Makarovets decided to close one of the episodes of the case, which concerned bribery, due to what they considered insufficient evidence. As a result, the property of the former MP will not be confiscated under this episode . Although, according to experts interviewed by UNN, the Supreme Court judges did not have the right to directly examine any evidence.

In addition, the judges counted the period of Shepelev's stay in the Russian pre-trial detention center as part of the sentence. He was detained in Russia following an extradition request from Ukraine. A year later, Russia refused to extradite the fugitive ex-MP to Ukraine, citing threats to its own national security. It turned out that Shepelev was valuable to Russia because he was an FSB agent and a game player. 

The Supreme Court panel also used the Savchenko law and counted Shepeleva's stay in the pre-trial detention center on charges in other cases as part of his sentence. 

The prosecutor appealed the actions of the Supreme Court judges to the HCJ.  

According to the automatic distribution, the complaint in Shepelev's case will be considered by the first ever HCJ member judge who fought at the front against Russia, Olena Kovbiy. 

Experts interviewed by UNNsay that the judges went in clear violation of the law and could have been interested in making such a decision.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising