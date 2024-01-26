Supporting educators and talented young people is always timely: Dobrodiy Charity Exchange reports on implementation of educational initiatives

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103316 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113597 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143908 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140400 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177721 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172215 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284878 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178297 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167306 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148888 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 34206 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 37490 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 48130 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67788 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 34020 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103316 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284878 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237166 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262337 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67782 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143908 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107476 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107430 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123499 views
Supporting educators and talented young people is always timely: Dobrodiy Charity Exchange reports on implementation of educational initiatives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20520 views

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange is a multidisciplinary organization. On the official website, every philanthropist can find a relevant project and support it with a donation.

One of the important areas of activity of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, is to support educational initiatives. Despite the fact that the focus of the charity has shifted to supporting our defenders, the organization does not forget about the need to support talented young people who are the future. The organization spoke about the projects that were implemented last year, according to UNN.

"In the years of trials, when Ukrainian educational institutions are being targeted by the Russian terrorist regime, support for educators and those who are studying is more important than ever. Theoretical knowledge and practical skills are the foundation of a promising future. Providing additional opportunities for the younger generation that wants to make a difference and build their country is the duty of socially responsible businesses that are successfully operating in Ukraine today," say representatives of the Dobrodiy Charity Exchange.

Sharing this opinion, Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem, Concord Fintech Solutions, launched an educational program for the Dnipro Lyceum of Information Technology. Several initiatives have already been implemented as part of this multi-layered project. Among them:

Prizes were awarded in honor of Serhiy Stolbtsov, a teacher who died heroically defending Ukraine:

Cash prizes ranging from UAH 2,500 to UAH 3,700 were awarded to 38 best students who won national and regional competitions and the regional stage of the all-Ukrainian competition of the National Academy of Sciences in various school disciplines, as well as to 35 teachers who had the greatest professional success during the school year.

A grant competition for graduates was held:

Out of more than 100 graduates, three winners were selected through a grant competition and received individual grants of the equivalent of UAH 50,000 to pay for further education. In 2023, the Exchange did not ignore the social initiatives to which we contributed in various formats, acting as co-organizers or partners.

Image

Among other things:

The DobroDiy Charity Marketplace supported the For Kids UA social project and financed the purchase of materials for art therapy classes at the Warm Palms camp. This is a 10-day off-site intensive art therapy session for children affected by war at the Zamlynnia Integration Center in Volyn.

They also organized a holiday for the young patients of the Regional Medical Center for Family Health, some of whom need regular transfusions of blood components. This event was dedicated to World Blood Donor Day and the launch of the "Blossom" information campaign in Dnipro, which aims to popularize the donor movement.

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange is a multidisciplinary organization. On the official website www.248.dp.ua, every philanthropist can find a relevant project and support it with a contribution.

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising