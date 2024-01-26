Supporting educators and talented young people is always timely: Dobrodiy Charity Exchange reports on implementation of educational initiatives

One of the important areas of activity of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, is to support educational initiatives. Despite the fact that the focus of the charity has shifted to supporting our defenders, the organization does not forget about the need to support talented young people who are the future. The organization spoke about the projects that were implemented last year, according to UNN.

"In the years of trials, when Ukrainian educational institutions are being targeted by the Russian terrorist regime, support for educators and those who are studying is more important than ever. Theoretical knowledge and practical skills are the foundation of a promising future. Providing additional opportunities for the younger generation that wants to make a difference and build their country is the duty of socially responsible businesses that are successfully operating in Ukraine today," say representatives of the Dobrodiy Charity Exchange.

Sharing this opinion, Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem, Concord Fintech Solutions, launched an educational program for the Dnipro Lyceum of Information Technology. Several initiatives have already been implemented as part of this multi-layered project. Among them:

Prizes were awarded in honor of Serhiy Stolbtsov, a teacher who died heroically defending Ukraine:

Cash prizes ranging from UAH 2,500 to UAH 3,700 were awarded to 38 best students who won national and regional competitions and the regional stage of the all-Ukrainian competition of the National Academy of Sciences in various school disciplines, as well as to 35 teachers who had the greatest professional success during the school year.

A grant competition for graduates was held:

Out of more than 100 graduates, three winners were selected through a grant competition and received individual grants of the equivalent of UAH 50,000 to pay for further education. In 2023, the Exchange did not ignore the social initiatives to which we contributed in various formats, acting as co-organizers or partners.

Among other things:

The DobroDiy Charity Marketplace supported the For Kids UA social project and financed the purchase of materials for art therapy classes at the Warm Palms camp. This is a 10-day off-site intensive art therapy session for children affected by war at the Zamlynnia Integration Center in Volyn.

They also organized a holiday for the young patients of the Regional Medical Center for Family Health, some of whom need regular transfusions of blood components. This event was dedicated to World Blood Donor Day and the launch of the "Blossom" information campaign in Dnipro, which aims to popularize the donor movement.

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange is a multidisciplinary organization. On the official website www.248.dp.ua, every philanthropist can find a relevant project and support it with a contribution.