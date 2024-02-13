Supplying components to the Russian Aerospace Forces: the DIU commented on the fire at the Moscow plant

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101441 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128106 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129435 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170972 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169070 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275138 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177774 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166997 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243941 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101181 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82690 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79327 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91706 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275138 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243941 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229174 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240539 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 116 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128106 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103534 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103686 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120002 views
Supplying components to the Russian Aerospace Forces: the DIU commented on the fire at the Moscow plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22687 views

A fire broke out at a Moscow factory that supplies components for the Russian space forces, which the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry called "Russian aggression against Ukraine"

The Main Intelligence Directorate said that the Mig plant, which was on fire in Moscow today, supplies components to the Russian space forces. The GUR emphasized that the fire was caused by "Russian aggression against Ukraine." This was stated by the representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov during the telethon, UNN reports .

The plant and these premises are obviously involved and directly related to the supply of components to the military and space forces of the aggressor state. As for the consequences and continuation of these incidents, information is being collected and clarified. In Russia, it is often difficult to distinguish between the degradation of the military-industrial complex, administration, infrastructure, and fire safety violations, which is the result of a desperate struggle by either local resistance forces or friends of Ukraine,

- Yusov said.

A representative of the GUR said that the intelligence service has not yet commented on the causes of the fire at the plant in Russia.

We will not comment on this at this time. The information is being clarified and verified. The main reason is the Russian aggression against Ukraine,

- Yusov added.

This afternoon, a fire broke out in a reconstructed workshop attached to an existing building at the Mig fighter jet factory in Moscow, covering an area of 70 square meters.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

