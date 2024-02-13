Supplying components to the Russian Aerospace Forces: the DIU commented on the fire at the Moscow plant

The Main Intelligence Directorate said that the Mig plant, which was on fire in Moscow today, supplies components to the Russian space forces. The GUR emphasized that the fire was caused by "Russian aggression against Ukraine." This was stated by the representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov during the telethon, UNN reports .

The plant and these premises are obviously involved and directly related to the supply of components to the military and space forces of the aggressor state. As for the consequences and continuation of these incidents, information is being collected and clarified. In Russia, it is often difficult to distinguish between the degradation of the military-industrial complex, administration, infrastructure, and fire safety violations, which is the result of a desperate struggle by either local resistance forces or friends of Ukraine, - Yusov said.

A representative of the GUR said that the intelligence service has not yet commented on the causes of the fire at the plant in Russia.

We will not comment on this at this time. The information is being clarified and verified. The main reason is the Russian aggression against Ukraine, - Yusov added.

Recall

This afternoon, a fire broke out in a reconstructed workshop attached to an existing building at the Mig fighter jet factory in Moscow, covering an area of 70 square meters.