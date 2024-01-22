Supply of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Roman Hrynkevych brought to the courtroom

Roman Hrynkevych, suspected of supplying low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was brought to Kyiv's Pechersk District Court for a pre-trial restraint, UNN reports.

The suspect, Roman Hrynkevych, is currently in the courtroom. He tries to cover his face and does not answer journalists' questions.

Supply of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: court allows Roman Hrynkevych to be detained

Earlier it became known that the prosecution would request his arrest with an alternative of bail in the amount of 500 million.

Recall

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list. He is a suspect in the case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion.

On January 17, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNNthat law enforcement officers were establishing the whereabouts of Roman Hrynkevych in order to choose a measure of restraint.

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in a case involving UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

Ihor Hrynkevych has the status of a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The $500,000 was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of criminal proceedings. He is currently in custody.