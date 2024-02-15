Supply and evacuation to Avdiivka is complicated, but a backup logistics artery - Lykhoviy - is being used

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101439 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128105 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129434 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170971 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169069 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275135 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177774 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166997 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148712 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243940 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101179 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82685 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79327 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91706 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275135 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243940 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229173 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240539 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 97 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128105 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103533 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103686 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120002 views
Supply and evacuation to Avdiivka is complicated, but a backup logistics artery - Lykhoviy - is being used

Supply and evacuation to Avdiivka is complicated, but a backup logistics artery - Lykhoviy - is being used

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23139 views

Ukrainian troops are maneuvering in Avdiivka to move to more favorable positions, facing problems with supply and evacuation routes, but are using a backup logistics artery.

 In Avdiivka, Ukrainian troops are maneuvering to move to more favorable positions. Supply and evacuation to Avdiivka is complicated, but a backup logistics artery has been used, which was prepared in advance. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent

As for Avdiyivka itself, where the front line is very dynamic and our units are maneuvering to sometimes move to more favorable positions, sometimes to retake positions, the key message is that supply and evacuation to Avdiyivka is difficult, but the backup logistics artery, which was prepared in advance, is being used

- Lykhoviy said.

Yesterday, on February 14, Lykhoviy said that the Russians have concentrated about 50 thousand personnel in the Avdiivka sector and in case the main logistics artery  to Avdiivka is cut, the Ukrainian command has provided for backup supply routes.

"There are contingency plans for the development of events and combat operations depending on the situation, which is dynamic. We can see where the enemy wants to go, he wants to go west of Avdiivka Coke. There he is facing decent resistance," Lykhoviy said.

Lykhoviy noted that in general, the Avdiivka area is the hottest spot in the entire operational area of the Tavria Brigade.

"The situation is still very tense, but under control.  I counted from the statistics for last night, from 18:00 on February 14 to 6 am this morning, the Russians lost 208 personnel, and of these, the irrecoverable losses of Russians from the Avdiivka direction to other directions of the operational zone of the "Khortytsia" jawed 20 to one," said Lykhoviy.

According to him, this is another evidence of how fierce the situation is for the enemy in the Avdiivka sector.

"Speaking about the entire operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy carried out 43 air strikes, fired 64 combat engagements and made 1,080 artillery attacks over the past day... The enemy's total losses in manpower over the past day amounted to 526 people, while the damaged and destroyed equipment is 55 units, not including drones," Lykhoviy said.

Addendum

Soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade were urgently redeployed to Avdiivka to strengthen the city's defense.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka

Contact us about advertising