Supply and evacuation to Avdiivka is complicated, but a backup logistics artery - Lykhoviy - is being used

In Avdiivka, Ukrainian troops are maneuvering to move to more favorable positions. Supply and evacuation to Avdiivka is complicated, but a backup logistics artery has been used, which was prepared in advance. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

As for Avdiyivka itself, where the front line is very dynamic and our units are maneuvering to sometimes move to more favorable positions, sometimes to retake positions, the key message is that supply and evacuation to Avdiyivka is difficult, but the backup logistics artery, which was prepared in advance, is being used - Lykhoviy said.

Yesterday, on February 14, Lykhoviy said that the Russians have concentrated about 50 thousand personnel in the Avdiivka sector and in case the main logistics artery to Avdiivka is cut, the Ukrainian command has provided for backup supply routes.

"There are contingency plans for the development of events and combat operations depending on the situation, which is dynamic. We can see where the enemy wants to go, he wants to go west of Avdiivka Coke. There he is facing decent resistance," Lykhoviy said.

Lykhoviy noted that in general, the Avdiivka area is the hottest spot in the entire operational area of the Tavria Brigade.

"The situation is still very tense, but under control. I counted from the statistics for last night, from 18:00 on February 14 to 6 am this morning, the Russians lost 208 personnel, and of these, the irrecoverable losses of Russians from the Avdiivka direction to other directions of the operational zone of the "Khortytsia" jawed 20 to one," said Lykhoviy.

According to him, this is another evidence of how fierce the situation is for the enemy in the Avdiivka sector.

"Speaking about the entire operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy carried out 43 air strikes, fired 64 combat engagements and made 1,080 artillery attacks over the past day... The enemy's total losses in manpower over the past day amounted to 526 people, while the damaged and destroyed equipment is 55 units, not including drones," Lykhoviy said.

Addendum

Soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade were urgently redeployed to Avdiivka to strengthen the city's defense.