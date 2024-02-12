Sumy region: Russians attacked the border 14 times, more than fifty explosions occurred

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101166 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82611 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79246 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91617 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 31936 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229166 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254616 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240530 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 54 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128085 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103528 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103684 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120000 views
Sumy region: Russians attacked the border 14 times, more than fifty explosions occurred

Sumy region: Russians attacked the border 14 times, more than fifty explosions occurred

 26560 views

The Russian military attacked the border of Sumy region in Ukraine 14 times, using mortars, artillery, drones and other weapons, resulting in more than 50 explosions across the region.

The Russian military attacked the border of Sumy region 14 times. They used mortars and artillery, and attacked with drones. In total, more than fifty explosions were heard in region  during the day. The situation in the region is described in the evening report of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

During the day, the Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 59 explosions were recorded - from mortars, artillery, FPV kamikaze drones and UAVs. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, and Velykopysarivska communities were shelled

- we were told by the OVA.

Details

As of 21.00 on February 12, it was recorded in the region:

Khotyn community: the enemy fired from mortars (10 explosions)

Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (24 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions) were carried out. Also, an enemy FPV kamikaze drone attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation (1 explosion).

Bilopilska community: 5 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.              

Krasnopilska community: 2 explosions were recorded (FPV drone), a quadcopter UAV dropping a VOG type munition (1 explosion) and artillery shelling (13 explosions).

UAVs were spotted moving in the direction of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions12.02.24, 22:24 • 27331 view

Recall

The day before, Russians fired 26 times  at 7 settlements in Sumy region, using a variety of firearms, including mortars, artillery, grenade launchers and tanks, resulting in 153 explosions and damage to some areas.

Tatiana Salganik

War
bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn
sumySums

