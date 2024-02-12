Sumy region: Russians attacked the border 14 times, more than fifty explosions occurred

The Russian military attacked the border of Sumy region 14 times. They used mortars and artillery, and attacked with drones. In total, more than fifty explosions were heard in region during the day. The situation in the region is described in the evening report of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

During the day, the Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 59 explosions were recorded - from mortars, artillery, FPV kamikaze drones and UAVs. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, and Velykopysarivska communities were shelled - we were told by the OVA.

Details

As of 21.00 on February 12, it was recorded in the region:

Khotyn community: the enemy fired from mortars (10 explosions)

Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (24 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions) were carried out. Also, an enemy FPV kamikaze drone attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation (1 explosion).

Bilopilska community: 5 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Krasnopilska community: 2 explosions were recorded (FPV drone), a quadcopter UAV dropping a VOG type munition (1 explosion) and artillery shelling (13 explosions).

UAVs were spotted moving in the direction of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions

Recall

The day before, Russians fired 26 times at 7 settlements in Sumy region, using a variety of firearms, including mortars, artillery, grenade launchers and tanks, resulting in 153 explosions and damage to some areas.