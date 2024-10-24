Sullivan: U.S. does not change position on long-range strikes against Russia with Western weapons
Kyiv • UNN
White House adviser Sullivan reiterated the ban on long-range strikes against Russia with weapons with American components. Ukraine receives significant support to protect its sovereignty and is an example of the introduction of new technologies.
The US position on allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes against Russia with Western weapons remains unchanged. This was stated by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the National Defense University, UNN reports.
Sullivan did not explain the reasons for the decision, but said: "We provide Ukraine with a tremendous set of capabilities to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and I am extremely proud of the two and a half years of effort we have put into mobilizing a tremendous amount of those capabilities for Ukraine.
Regarding the situation at the front, he added: "Based on the principles of common sense, if there is an artillery system that is firing at you from across the border in Kharkiv or elsewhere along the Ukrainian-Russian border, you should be able to fire back.
But long-range strikes with weapons with American components, Sullivan added, are prohibited in Ukraine.
In the context of new technologies, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized that Ukraine during the war is a "living example" of the rapid introduction of technologies, including artificial intelligence-enabled technologies on the battlefield.
