Subpoenas via e-mail and deferral for the disabled: the National Security Committee said they want to change

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103206 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113532 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143827 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140341 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177687 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172198 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284832 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178293 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167303 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148887 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33797 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 37099 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 47720 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67367 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 33558 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103206 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284832 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237128 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262303 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67367 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143827 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107459 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107414 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123485 views
Subpoenas via e-mail and deferral for the disabled: the National Security Committee said they want to change

Subpoenas via e-mail and deferral for the disabled: the National Security Committee said they want to change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26502 views

Ukraine's National Security Committee seeks to amend draft notices and draft deferrals, including for the disabled, and is seeking to reach consensus on the draft law.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security wants to change the draft law on mobilization to include provisions on e-mail summonses and deferral for certain categories of the population. This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Chernev during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Chernev hopes that the Committee will reach a consensus on the draft law today.

We have not yet made a decision in the Committee on the form and fate of this draft law. I hope that this will be decided today. We had a meeting in the morning. We went through all the points that need to be changed. There should definitely be nothing unconstitutional. I hope that we will reach a consensus today, and then this draft law can be sent to the parliament with some recommendation from the committee

- Chernev said.

He noted that the Defense Ministry is constructive and listens to the National Security Committee.

I hope that the final version with our proposals will be balanced as much as possible, because there should definitely be no unconstitutional norms regarding human rights violations, but at the same time, we understand that mobilization should continue. For example, summonses should not be sent via e-mail. This means that it is impossible to control, it is impossible to find out whether a person has received it. Or the issue of exclusion from the deferment for the disabled. There were also questions here. We insist that disabled people of the first, second and third groups should be granted a deferral or not be subject to mobilization

- Chernev said.

In addition, he noted that the Committee proposes to clarify the terms of deferment for students, including interns.

AddendumAddendum

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence postponed its decision on the draft law on mobilization to January 10.

A member of the National Security Committee, MP Solomiya Bobrovska, reported that the government's draft law on mobilization needs to be significantly revised. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has comments on every second article.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics

