Subpoenas via e-mail and deferral for the disabled: the National Security Committee said they want to change

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security wants to change the draft law on mobilization to include provisions on e-mail summonses and deferral for certain categories of the population. This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Chernev during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Chernev hopes that the Committee will reach a consensus on the draft law today.

We have not yet made a decision in the Committee on the form and fate of this draft law. I hope that this will be decided today. We had a meeting in the morning. We went through all the points that need to be changed. There should definitely be nothing unconstitutional. I hope that we will reach a consensus today, and then this draft law can be sent to the parliament with some recommendation from the committee - Chernev said.

He noted that the Defense Ministry is constructive and listens to the National Security Committee.

I hope that the final version with our proposals will be balanced as much as possible, because there should definitely be no unconstitutional norms regarding human rights violations, but at the same time, we understand that mobilization should continue. For example, summonses should not be sent via e-mail. This means that it is impossible to control, it is impossible to find out whether a person has received it. Or the issue of exclusion from the deferment for the disabled. There were also questions here. We insist that disabled people of the first, second and third groups should be granted a deferral or not be subject to mobilization - Chernev said.

In addition, he noted that the Committee proposes to clarify the terms of deferment for students, including interns.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence postponed its decision on the draft law on mobilization to January 10.

A member of the National Security Committee, MP Solomiya Bobrovska, reported that the government's draft law on mobilization needs to be significantly revised. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has comments on every second article.