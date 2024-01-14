Strike of Polish carriers: about 1100 trucks accumulated in front of blocked checkpoints

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103186 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113504 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143800 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140316 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177671 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172188 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284820 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178291 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167301 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148886 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33651 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36940 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 47547 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67229 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 33369 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103186 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284820 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252036 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262295 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67229 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143800 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107456 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107411 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123480 views
Strike of Polish carriers: about 1100 trucks accumulated in front of blocked checkpoints

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116469 views

A queue of 1,100 trucks has formed at the Polish-Ukrainian border due to three blocked checkpoints.

In Poland, a queue of 1,100 trucks has accumulated in front of three blocked checkpoints. In addition, queues are also observed at other checkpoints. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

The most difficult situation is on the border with Poland. The blocking of three directions continues: Yagodyn, Rava-Ruska and Krakivets. As of this morning, about 1,100 trucks are waiting in Poland to cross into Ukraine at these three checkpoints. Most of them are waiting in front of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint

- Andriy Demchenko said.

AddendumAddendum

Demchenko also reported that traffic at the recently unblocked Shehyni checkpoint is quite heavy

There are almost the same indicators as before the blockade. However, there is also a queue of trucks at Shehyni checkpoint with about 1,100 vehicles.

According to the SBGS spokesperson, this is currently the busiest direction on the border with Poland.

In addition, there has been a recent increase in queues at the border with Slovakia and Hungary. There are about 460 trucks in the queues towards Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the border with Slovakia. Another 650 vehicles are waiting in Hungary in front of the Tisa checkpoint.

Recall

Yesterday, it was reported that the blocking of truck traffic through the Porubne-Siret checkpoint in Romania has been terminated.

Finland is ready to revise legislation to strengthen border protection with Russia13.01.24, 17:28 • 32361 view

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Politics

