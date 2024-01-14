Strike of Polish carriers: about 1100 trucks accumulated in front of blocked checkpoints

In Poland, a queue of 1,100 trucks has accumulated in front of three blocked checkpoints. In addition, queues are also observed at other checkpoints. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

The most difficult situation is on the border with Poland. The blocking of three directions continues: Yagodyn, Rava-Ruska and Krakivets. As of this morning, about 1,100 trucks are waiting in Poland to cross into Ukraine at these three checkpoints. Most of them are waiting in front of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint - Andriy Demchenko said.

Demchenko also reported that traffic at the recently unblocked Shehyni checkpoint is quite heavy.

There are almost the same indicators as before the blockade. However, there is also a queue of trucks at Shehyni checkpoint with about 1,100 vehicles.

According to the SBGS spokesperson, this is currently the busiest direction on the border with Poland.

In addition, there has been a recent increase in queues at the border with Slovakia and Hungary. There are about 460 trucks in the queues towards Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the border with Slovakia. Another 650 vehicles are waiting in Hungary in front of the Tisa checkpoint.

Yesterday, it was reported that the blocking of truck traffic through the Porubne-Siret checkpoint in Romania has been terminated.

