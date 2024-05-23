Strike drones have already reached Kazan and Nizhnekamsk: the GRU's operation continues in Tatarstan, with the main target being Russian military facilities

In the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, the Main Intelligence Directorate's operation to target Russian military-industrial complex facilities using drones continues. In particular, attack drones have already reached Kazan and Nizhnekamsk, where a number of strategically important enterprises are located. This was reported to UNN by intelligence sources.

According to sources, the attack drones have already reached Kazan and Nizhnekamsk, where a number of strategically important enterprises whose products are used in the military industry are located.

According to local media, explosions are heard in Nizhnekamsk. Employees are also being evacuated from the Nizhnekamsk CHP, Nizhnekamskugol, Orgsintez, Taneko, TAF-NK, Nizhnekamskneftekhim and Nizhnekamskshina. Both airports in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk have ceased operations in the region.

Information on the results of the damage to the facilities is being updated.

Today, Russian media reported that a drone was spotted over Kazan. Employees of the Kazan chemical plant Orgsintez are currently being evacuated.

An air raid alarm sounds over the Taneko and Taif-NK oil refineries in Nizhnekamsk.

Russian officials claimedthat this afternoon, air defense forces allegedly shot down drones over the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan.