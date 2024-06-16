Strengthening on the battlefield and in international politics: Zelensky on how to influence Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the tools that can force Russia to sit down at the table and engage in a civilized dialogue as strengthening Ukraine on the battlefield and, at the same time, strengthening international policy. He said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

We need to look for other tools besides diplomacy. We need a strong army, we need to be strong. These people understand only force. I see only such ways. Strengthening on the battlefield and at the same time strengthening international policy, - Zelensky said.

He believes that today is a good start to a demonstration of stronger diplomacy at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Addendum

Zelensky said that Russia's presence at the second Peace Summit will indicate that they have decided or were forced by the world to end the war. Also, Russia may start negotiations tomorrow if they withdraw from Ukrainian territories.