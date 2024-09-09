Stopped with warning shots: three men detained near the Hungarian border

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119412 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122106 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199301 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154007 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153132 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143035 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198825 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112432 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187480 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105098 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 72780 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 42919 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 53644 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 82355 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 60506 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198829 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214286 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202370 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 14851 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150100 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149332 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153401 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144319 views
Stopped with warning shots: three men detained near the Hungarian border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13911 views

Three men were detained in Zakarpattia region who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. The offenders paid $10,000 to the smugglers but were stopped by warning shots.

Three men were detained near the Hungarian border in Transcarpathia. Having noticed the border guards, they tried to escape, so law enforcement officers had to make several warning shots. This was reported on Monday by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reported.

Details

Reportedly, a border patrol spotted a group of people moving toward Hungary 100 meters from the border.

When the men saw the patrol, they tried to escape. The border guards fired several warning shots, after which the offenders stopped.

The offenders were detained, they were two residents of Vinnytsia region and one resident of Donetsk region. The men said that they had used the services of smugglers, to whom each of them paid USD 10,000.

Reports on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses “Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine” and Art. 185-10 “Malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a serviceman or employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine or a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border” were drawn up against the detainees.

The cases were sent to court.

The circle of people involved in the organization of the trafficking of men is currently being established.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 38 thousand people have been denied permission to leave Ukraine - SBGS09.09.24, 10:52 • 30440 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

