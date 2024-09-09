Stopped with warning shots: three men detained near the Hungarian border

Three men were detained near the Hungarian border in Transcarpathia. Having noticed the border guards, they tried to escape, so law enforcement officers had to make several warning shots. This was reported on Monday by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reported.

Details

Reportedly, a border patrol spotted a group of people moving toward Hungary 100 meters from the border.

When the men saw the patrol, they tried to escape. The border guards fired several warning shots, after which the offenders stopped.

The offenders were detained, they were two residents of Vinnytsia region and one resident of Donetsk region. The men said that they had used the services of smugglers, to whom each of them paid USD 10,000.

Reports on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses “Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine” and Art. 185-10 “Malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a serviceman or employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine or a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border” were drawn up against the detainees.

The cases were sent to court.

The circle of people involved in the organization of the trafficking of men is currently being established.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 38 thousand people have been denied permission to leave Ukraine - SBGS