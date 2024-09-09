Since the beginning of the year, more than 38 thousand people have been denied permission to leave Ukraine - SBGS

Since the beginning of the year, more than 38,000 Ukrainian citizens have been denied travel abroad, mostly due to lack of necessary documents or non-compliance with the criteria for travel.

This was stated by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

On average, 130-160 men between the ages of 18 and 60 are currently denied border crossing every day - Demchenko said.

According to him, among this number of rejections, about 10-20 people are rejected due to the lack of a military registration document.

Overall, since the beginning of the year, more than 38 thousand people have been denied permission to leave Ukraine because they lack documents or do not fall into the category of those who can leave - Demchenko said.

Illegal border crossings remain a daily challenge, although there was a slight downward trend in August compared to July.