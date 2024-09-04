Stetsenko wins silver at the 2024 Paralympics in swimming

Ukrainian swimmer Anna Stetsenko won the third medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris. It happened at a distance of 100 meters freestyle in the S12 class. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne. Sport.

Details

In the qualifying round, Stetsenko showed the third result, covering the distance in 1:01.82 minutes. The Ukrainian was ahead of Brazilian Maria Carolina Gomez Santiago and Japan's Ayano Tsujiiuchi.

Stetsenko finished the first 50 meters of the final in fourth place: in addition to the Brazilian and Japanese, she also passed Italian Alessio Berra. However, in the second pool, she overtook not only Berra but also Tsujiiuchi, eventually becoming a silver medalist.

Addendum

In total, Stetsenko won two medals at the Paris Games. And both during the same competition day: first, the Ukrainian swimmer became a silver medalist in the 100-meter backstroke, and then won a bronze medal in the 400-meter freestyle

Recall

