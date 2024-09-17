Stefanishyna discusses security belt over western regions of Ukraine with NATO Secretary General

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50221 views

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. They discussed the creation of a security belt over the western regions of Ukraine and the strengthening of air defense.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg yesterday raised the issue of the initiative to create a "humanitarian shield", a security belt over the western regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice reported on the government's website, UNN writes.

Details

On September 16, Stefanishyna visited NATO headquarters in Brussels, where she met with Stoltenberg.

The parties discussed the implementation of the decisions on support for Ukraine adopted at the NATO Washington Summit. Olga Stefanishyna emphasized the critical importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense system and providing additional air defense systems, and in this regard raised the issue of the initiative to create a "humanitarian shield", a security belt over the western regions of Ukraine

- the Ministry of Justice noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister also reportedly emphasized the need to speed up the launch of the NSATU initiative, which will become an effective tool for coordinating security assistance to Ukraine.

"The importance of monitoring and coordinating financial contributions in support of Ukraine as part of the Allies' commitment to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in aid in 2025 was also emphasized," the statement said.

In addition, as stated, Stefanishyna met with NATO Acting Deputy Secretary General Boris Ruge, and the parties discussed Ukraine's implementation of security and defense reforms aimed at ensuring interoperability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with NATO forces.

Ukraine-EU bilateral session in Brussels: Stefanishyna reveals details of negotiations

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

