Stefanishyna discusses security belt over western regions of Ukraine with NATO Secretary General

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg yesterday raised the issue of the initiative to create a "humanitarian shield", a security belt over the western regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice reported on the government's website, UNN writes.

Details

On September 16, Stefanishyna visited NATO headquarters in Brussels, where she met with Stoltenberg.

The parties discussed the implementation of the decisions on support for Ukraine adopted at the NATO Washington Summit. Olga Stefanishyna emphasized the critical importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense system and providing additional air defense systems, and in this regard raised the issue of the initiative to create a "humanitarian shield", a security belt over the western regions of Ukraine - the Ministry of Justice noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister also reportedly emphasized the need to speed up the launch of the NSATU initiative, which will become an effective tool for coordinating security assistance to Ukraine.

"The importance of monitoring and coordinating financial contributions in support of Ukraine as part of the Allies' commitment to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in aid in 2025 was also emphasized," the statement said.

In addition, as stated, Stefanishyna met with NATO Acting Deputy Secretary General Boris Ruge, and the parties discussed Ukraine's implementation of security and defense reforms aimed at ensuring interoperability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with NATO forces.

Ukraine-EU bilateral session in Brussels: Stefanishyna reveals details of negotiations