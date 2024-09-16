ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukraine-EU bilateral session in Brussels: Stefanishyna reveals details of negotiations

Kyiv  •  UNN

On September 17-19, the EU-Ukraine bilateral session on the rule of law will take place in Brussels. According to Olga Stefanishyna, this is the kickoff to the negotiation process, which will cover the issues of reforms, human rights and the consequences of Russian aggression.

On September 17-19, a bilateral EU-Ukraine session will be held in Brussels, dedicated to the key negotiating section on the rule of law. The talks will be held as part of the screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European law, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"This is, so to speak, the starter of the negotiation process. How the first round of negotiations goes will determine how the negotiation process will develop in absolutely all areas in 2024-2025," said Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice, speaking to journalists in Brussels.

According to her, preparations for the negotiations on the first block related to the rule of law lasted four months. 250 representatives of all branches of government, as well as representatives of civil society, were involved.

"The negotiations will last for three days. They cover all the blocks of rule of law reforms: human rights issues, the impact of a full-scale war on democratic institutions, their functioning in Ukraine, and human rights. We will discuss the consequences of Russian aggression and the measures we are taking to bring Russia to justice," the official said.

Stefanyshyna called the problems that Hungary could create for Ukraine on its way to the EU the subject of bilateral dialogue.

"At this stage, at the level of the EU member states and the European Commission, it is absolutely clear that all the problematic issues between Ukraine and Hungary are issues of bilateral dialogue, the subject of bilateral dialogue. Fortunately, we managed to manage this process of issues related to the negotiation process," the official said.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

