Ukraine-EU bilateral session in Brussels: Stefanishyna reveals details of negotiations

On September 17-19, a bilateral EU-Ukraine session will be held in Brussels, dedicated to the key negotiating section on the rule of law. The talks will be held as part of the screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European law, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"This is, so to speak, the starter of the negotiation process. How the first round of negotiations goes will determine how the negotiation process will develop in absolutely all areas in 2024-2025," said Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice, speaking to journalists in Brussels.

According to her, preparations for the negotiations on the first block related to the rule of law lasted four months. 250 representatives of all branches of government, as well as representatives of civil society, were involved.

Ukraine plans to fully launch EU accession negotiations by mid-2025 - Stefanishyna

"The negotiations will last for three days. They cover all the blocks of rule of law reforms: human rights issues, the impact of a full-scale war on democratic institutions, their functioning in Ukraine, and human rights. We will discuss the consequences of Russian aggression and the measures we are taking to bring Russia to justice," the official said.

Stefanyshyna called the problems that Hungary could create for Ukraine on its way to the EU the subject of bilateral dialogue.

"At this stage, at the level of the EU member states and the European Commission, it is absolutely clear that all the problematic issues between Ukraine and Hungary are issues of bilateral dialogue, the subject of bilateral dialogue. Fortunately, we managed to manage this process of issues related to the negotiation process," the official said.

Stefanishyna: Ukraine's path to EU accession will be definitely shorter than that of other countries