Stefanchuk discusses the situation at the frontline and Ukraine's needs with the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119389 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122078 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199255 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153979 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153119 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143031 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198805 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112432 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187463 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105098 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 72646 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 42717 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 53458 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 82187 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 60304 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199252 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198802 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214260 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202347 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 14813 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150095 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149330 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153397 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144314 views
Stefanchuk discusses the situation at the frontline and Ukraine's needs with the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies

Stefanchuk discusses the situation at the frontline and Ukraine's needs with the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27420 views

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Lorenzo Fontana in Italy. They discussed the situation at the frontline, the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the importance of lifting restrictions on the use of weapons from partners.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, who is on a working visit to Italy, met with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Republic Lorenzo Fontana. They discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the situation on the front line. Stefanchuk wrote about this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada thanked the G7 countries for their assistance in the military, financial, and economic spheres.

I am glad to have met again with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Republic Lorenzo Fontana. (...) We discussed the situation at the front and the consequences of the daily attacks of the aggressor state on Ukrainian cities. Russia deliberately aims its missiles at destroying critical infrastructure, especially the energy system of Ukraine 

- Stefanchuk said. 

He emphasized that Ukraine's urgent needs include additional air defense systems, missiles, artillery and ammunition. 

It is also important to lift all restrictions and allow Ukraine to use the weapons of its partners to strike at Russian military targets 

- The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada adds. 

Recall

Speaker Stefanchuk meets with US House Speaker Johnson in Italy. They discussed lifting restrictions on the use of American weapons and increasing assistance to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising