Stefanchuk discusses the situation at the frontline and Ukraine's needs with the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, who is on a working visit to Italy, met with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Republic Lorenzo Fontana. They discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the situation on the front line. Stefanchuk wrote about this on Facebook, reports UNN.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada thanked the G7 countries for their assistance in the military, financial, and economic spheres.

I am glad to have met again with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Republic Lorenzo Fontana. (...) We discussed the situation at the front and the consequences of the daily attacks of the aggressor state on Ukrainian cities. Russia deliberately aims its missiles at destroying critical infrastructure, especially the energy system of Ukraine - Stefanchuk said.

He emphasized that Ukraine's urgent needs include additional air defense systems, missiles, artillery and ammunition.

It is also important to lift all restrictions and allow Ukraine to use the weapons of its partners to strike at Russian military targets - The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada adds.

