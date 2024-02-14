State Secretaries of two German ministries arrive in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
The state secretaries of the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs arrive in Kyiv to discuss cooperation on Ukraine's recovery and accession to the EU.
State secretaries of the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbart and German Foreign Minister Thomas Bagger arrived in Ukraine today, February 14. Flasbart wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.
This morning I arrived in Kyiv with my colleague, Secretary of State Thomas Bagger. We will be discussing with our Ukrainian partners cooperation on recovery and accession to the EU
"Ukraine needs all our support": Scholz sends message to US senators09.02.24, 11:02 • 25566 views