State language exams for civil servants launched in a new format in Ukraine

State language exams for civil servants launched in a new format in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26617 views

The National Commission on State Language Standards has started conducting Ukrainian language exams for civil servants, which now include writing a text on a specific topic in addition to test questions.

The National Commission on State Language Standards has launched a new format of Ukrainian language exams for civil servants. UNN reports this with reference to the National Commission. 

On January 30, 2024, the National Commission for State Language Standards  started conducting examinations for the level of proficiency in the state language (for the performance of official duties)  in accordance with the amendments to the Resolution "On Approval of the Procedure for Conducting Examinations for the Level of Proficiency in the State Language" 

- the National Commission said in a statement. 

  Details 

Reportedly, the exam is currently being held in 42 authorized institutions, the number of which is gradually increasing. As of February 2024, about 6 thousand people have already registered. 

 The National Commission notes that  there are already  first positive responses from candidates who  have already passed the exam in the new format.

Recall 

On January 1, new rules came into force for conducting exams for the level of proficiency in the state language. The written part (in addition to test tasks) includes  open-ended tasks (writing a text on a specific topic). The optimal time for the exams was also increased . 

Commissioner: Language courses for military personnel to be opened in Ukraine29.01.24, 16:12 • 28997 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
ukraineUkraine

