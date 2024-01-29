Commissioner: Language courses for military personnel to be opened in Ukraine

It is planned to create courses for the Armed Forces to learn the Ukrainian language. This was announced by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin, UNN reports with reference to the official website of the Commissioner.

Details

As noted, the Commissioner discussed the importance of using the state language in the Armed Forces and other military formations with defenders from the 150th Training Center of the Territorial Defense Forces Command.

During the meeting, the Commissioner spoke about the peculiarities of implementing the state language policy, the implementation of the language law, and the activities of the Commissioner's secretariat to protect the state language.

Some of the military have already prepared their complaints to us, as violations are being recorded in the capital and in many regions of the south and east. At the same time, we agreed to open language courses for servicemen who want to improve their knowledge and properly prepare for the exam to determine the level of proficiency in the state language. I will be happy to assist in the creation of such a network in other military formations - said Taras Kremin.

