State Emergency Service shows how Tochka-U and Grad MLRS shells were neutralized in Kyiv region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 33721 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99870 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143327 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148046 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243300 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172722 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164280 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221822 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 53330 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73087 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109680 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45472 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79844 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221822 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208199 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234139 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221167 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 33721 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23495 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29082 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109680 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112387 views
State Emergency Service shows how Tochka-U and Grad MLRS shells were neutralized in Kyiv region

State Emergency Service shows how Tochka-U and Grad MLRS shells were neutralized in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61294 views

Sappers of the State Emergency Service seized the remains of a Tochka-U tactical missile and three Grad multiple rocket launcher shells in Bucha district of Kyiv region.

Sappers of the State Emergency Service seized the remains of a Tochka-U tactical missile system and three Grad multiple rocket launcher shells in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. Writes UNN with reference to the SES.

The pyrotechnic group of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine carried out work in two locations in Bucha district of Kyiv region. In the village of Kriukivshchyna, sappers discovered and evacuated the remains of the Tochka-U missile system using a manipulator to load it into a pyrotechnic vehicle and transport it to a special site.

Image

In the village of Gostomel, the team neutralized three Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, which were destroyed at a training ground after being recovered.

Image

The SES urges that if you notice an unknown object, do not approach it! Call "101" immediately!

Image

Earlier, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a local resident discovered a warhead of an enemy X-69 precision-guided missile in a forest area. The sappers removed it from the ground and neutralized it at the blast site.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWarKyiv

