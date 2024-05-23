State Emergency Service shows how Tochka-U and Grad MLRS shells were neutralized in Kyiv region

Sappers of the State Emergency Service seized the remains of a Tochka-U tactical missile system and three Grad multiple rocket launcher shells in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. Writes UNN with reference to the SES.

The pyrotechnic group of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine carried out work in two locations in Bucha district of Kyiv region. In the village of Kriukivshchyna, sappers discovered and evacuated the remains of the Tochka-U missile system using a manipulator to load it into a pyrotechnic vehicle and transport it to a special site.

In the village of Gostomel, the team neutralized three Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, which were destroyed at a training ground after being recovered.

The SES urges that if you notice an unknown object, do not approach it! Call "101" immediately!

Recall

Earlier, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a local resident discovered a warhead of an enemy X-69 precision-guided missile in a forest area. The sappers removed it from the ground and neutralized it at the blast site.