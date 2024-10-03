State budget deficit exceeds UAH 676 billion - Ministry of Economy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 52800 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101845 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164544 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136483 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142353 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138670 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181033 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104728 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94347 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108682 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110787 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 38875 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46280 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164544 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181033 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199249 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188226 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141269 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141378 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146129 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137589 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154508 views
Actual
State budget deficit exceeds UAH 676 billion - Ministry of Economy

State budget deficit exceeds UAH 676 billion - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14132 views

As of August 2024, Ukraine's state budget deficit amounted to UAH 676.4 billion, or 34.9% of revenues. Budget revenues, including international assistance, amounted to UAH 1935.6 billion, which is 17% more than last year.

As of August 2024, the state budget deficit of Ukraine amounted to UAH 676.4 billion, which is 34.9% of total budget revenues, and the amount of budget revenues, including partner assistance, amounted to UAH 1935.6 billion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the report of the Ministry of Economy. 

Details

The Ministry of Economy reported that state budget revenues, including international financial assistance, are growing and amounted to UAH 1935.6 billion in January-August 2024. In the same period last year, budget revenues amounted to UAH 1655.6 billion.

It is noted that, excluding international financial assistance, revenues also increased by 24.5% and amounted to UAH 1666.4 billion, while last year they amounted to UAH 1338.3 billion, respectively.

The Ministry of Economy explained that this growth is due to the intensification of economic activity of enterprises. In particular, income tax revenues increased by 1.9 times, excise tax on excisable goods imported into Ukraine by 35.5%, other non-tax revenues by 35.9%, and taxes on international trade and foreign operations by 23.7%.

The Ministry of Economy also notes that the state budget deficit amounted to UAH 676.4 billion, or 34.9% of total state budget revenues. In the same period last year, the state budget deficit amounted to UAH 716.5 billion, which was 43.3% of total budget revenues.

Recall 

Problems with financing the military budget have forced the government to use funds intended for military salaries to purchase weapons in the first quarter of 2024. This will lead to a budget deficit of almost $5 billion by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy approves NSDC decision on defense budget for 2025: what is expected02.10.24, 16:55 • 15772 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising