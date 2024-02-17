State budget 2024: Cash expenditures reached UAH 150.2 billion in January
Kyiv • UNN
In January 2024, the state budget allocated UAH 150.2 billion in cash expenditures, of which the most important areas were salaries and wages (UAH 75.9 billion), including UAH 57.4 billion for military personnel, social security (UAH 42 billion), and transfers to local budgets (UAH 11.8 billion).
In January 2024, the state budget allocated a total of UAH 150.2 billion in cash expenditures. This is reported by the Department of Communications of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The most significant areas of expenditure include:
1. Salaries and wages, which amount to 75.9 billion hryvnias. It is noted that 57.4 billion hryvnias of this amount is earmarked for the salaries of military personnel.
2. Social security worth UAH 42 billion, which includes pensions, benefits and scholarships.
3. Transfers to local budgets in the amount of UAH 11.8 billion.
4. Financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 1.2 billion, which is used to purchase military equipment, weapons and ammunition.