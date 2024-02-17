State budget 2024: Cash expenditures reached UAH 150.2 billion in January

In January 2024, the state budget allocated a total of UAH 150.2 billion in cash expenditures. This is reported by the Department of Communications of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In January, the state budget allocated a total of UAH 150.2 billion in cash expenditures.

The most significant areas of expenditure include:

1. Salaries and wages, which amount to 75.9 billion hryvnias. It is noted that 57.4 billion hryvnias of this amount is earmarked for the salaries of military personnel.

2. Social security worth UAH 42 billion, which includes pensions, benefits and scholarships.

3. Transfers to local budgets in the amount of UAH 11.8 billion.

4. Financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 1.2 billion, which is used to purchase military equipment, weapons and ammunition.