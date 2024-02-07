Start the year with good deeds: In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 16 seriously ill children

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101204 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127741 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129209 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170753 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274859 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177716 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166989 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243720 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106059 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100954 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81207 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77831 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 90173 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243720 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229002 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254454 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240368 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127741 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103423 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103596 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119910 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120336 views
Start the year with good deeds: In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 16 seriously ill children

Start the year with good deeds: In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 16 seriously ill children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28382 views

In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 16 seriously ill Ukrainian children for a total of UAH 507,000.

In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, focused on one of its key activities since its inception - helping children with serious diagnoses, UNN reports .

According to the Exchange, as a result, 16 seriously ill children received assistance, which is estimated at UAH 507,000.

"Thus, during the previous month, many of our little wards were able to undergo regular rehabilitation courses, receive vital medicines and materials, and undergo medical and laboratory examinations on time.

Among other things, in January, we managed to complete fundraising for Oleh Rayenko and purchase a set of Socore implants to correct and stabilize his spine. The surgery is scheduled for February, and the report will be published on our pages under #goodactionreport," the DobroDiy organization said.

The list of charitable projects is constantly updated. You can join any of the Exchange's current fundraising projects right now on the official website: www.248.dp.ua.

"We at the DobroDiy Charity Exchange know that good deeds have no days off or vacations, and there is no more convenient or less favorable time for charitable initiatives. This rule works as long as there are those who need help - not sometime later, but immediately," added the DobroDiy Charity Exchange.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, the Exchange has been working in an intensified mode. From February 24, 2022, to the end of January 2024, thanks to the joint efforts of all the Exchange's partners, we managed to provide assistance, which is estimated at UAH 121,330,000.

We received assistance in various formats during this period:

- The Defense Forces of Ukraine - by UAH 88,900,000.

- basic medical facilities - by UAH 8,200,000.

- seriously ill children - for UAH 10,500,000.

- recipients of humanitarian aid - by UAH 13,300,000.

- educational and social initiatives - by UAH 430,000.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

