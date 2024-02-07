Start the year with good deeds: In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 16 seriously ill children

In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, focused on one of its key activities since its inception - helping children with serious diagnoses, UNN reports .

According to the Exchange, as a result, 16 seriously ill children received assistance, which is estimated at UAH 507,000.

"Thus, during the previous month, many of our little wards were able to undergo regular rehabilitation courses, receive vital medicines and materials, and undergo medical and laboratory examinations on time.

Among other things, in January, we managed to complete fundraising for Oleh Rayenko and purchase a set of Socore implants to correct and stabilize his spine. The surgery is scheduled for February, and the report will be published on our pages under #goodactionreport," the DobroDiy organization said.

The list of charitable projects is constantly updated. You can join any of the Exchange's current fundraising projects right now on the official website: www.248.dp.ua.

"We at the DobroDiy Charity Exchange know that good deeds have no days off or vacations, and there is no more convenient or less favorable time for charitable initiatives. This rule works as long as there are those who need help - not sometime later, but immediately," added the DobroDiy Charity Exchange.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, the Exchange has been working in an intensified mode. From February 24, 2022, to the end of January 2024, thanks to the joint efforts of all the Exchange's partners, we managed to provide assistance, which is estimated at UAH 121,330,000.

We received assistance in various formats during this period:

- The Defense Forces of Ukraine - by UAH 88,900,000.

- basic medical facilities - by UAH 8,200,000.

- seriously ill children - for UAH 10,500,000.

- recipients of humanitarian aid - by UAH 13,300,000.

- educational and social initiatives - by UAH 430,000.